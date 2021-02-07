Jordan Staal netted the go-ahead goal and had a pair of assists to lead the visiting Carolina Hurricanes to a wild 6-5 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday afternoon.
Vincent Trocheck, Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce all collected one goal and one assist for the Hurricanes, who received a 17-save performance from goaltender James Reimer and benefited from a blown goal call in the comeback win.
With the score tied 4-4 in a back-and-forth affair, Staal's deflection to convert a power play put the Hurricanes ahead for good 5:33 into the third period.
Hamilton's tally, just past the midway point of the final frame, ended up the game-winner. The clubs meet again on Monday and will have an entertaining affair to top.
Flyers 7, Capitals 4
Scott Laughton posted his first career hat trick, leading visiting Philadelphia to a come-from behind victory over Washington.
The victory snapped a two-goal losing streak for the Flyers and extended Washington's slide to three. Philadelphia scored three goals apiece in the second and third periods after the Caps took a 2-0 lead.
Sean Couturier added two goals and one assist after missing three weeks with a rib injury, giving the Flyers a lift as they were outshot 37-22.
Golden Knights 4, Kings 3
Chandler Stephenson scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, and Robin Lehner had 29 saves as Vegas moved into a tie for first place in the West Division with a victory over visiting Los Angeles.
It was the second career two-goal game for Stephenson. Reilly Smith and Zach Whitecloud also scored goals and Alex Tuch had two assists for Vegas, which improved to 6-0-1 at T-Mobile Arena, the best home start in team history. The Golden Knights also moved into a three-way tie for first place with idle Colorado and St. Louis with 15 points.
Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored goals for Los Angeles, which lost its fourth straight game. Calvin Petersen had 29 saves.
Blackhawks 2, Stars 1 (OT)
Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and goaltender Malcolm Subban made 30 saves as visiting Chicago beat Dallas to pick up its first road win of the season.
DeBrincat corralled a slick pass from Patrick Kane to beat goaltender Jake Oettinger at 2:56 of OT, handing Dallas its first home loss of the campaign.
Chicago outshot Dallas 35-31 and the Stars were 0-for-3 on the power-play. DeBrincat scored off the power play at 12:29 in the second for a 1-0 lead. Dallas' tied it at 9:31 of the third on Jason Robertson's first NHL goal.
Red Wings 4, Panthers 1
Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots, and Givani Smith had one goal and one assist as visiting Detroit broke an eight-game winless streak with the victory over Florida.
The Panthers, who got a goal from Alex Wennberg, had their season-opening points streak stopped at eight games (6-0-2). It was Florida's first loss in regulation since Aug. 7, 2020.
Marc Staal, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who had not won a game since Jan. 19. Since then, they went 0-6-2 before Sunday's breakthrough.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.