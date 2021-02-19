The Carolina Hurricanes will face a different opponent on Saturday than the one they were expecting.
The NHL on Friday announced the Hurricanes (10-3-1, 21 points) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-3-1, 21 points) on Saturday, as opposed to the visiting Chicago Blackhawks (9-5-4, 22 points).
The contest pitting the Hurricanes and Lightning, initially slated for March 28, was shuffled to Saturday after the Lightning had two straight games against the Stars rescheduled this week due to severe weather in the Dallas area.
The Blackhawks' game against the Hurricanes will be rescheduled for a later date, the NHL announced.
Carolina will host Chicago on Friday, however.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.