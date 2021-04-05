The NHL made two changes to the Edmonton Oilers' schedule on Monday.
Edmonton will play at Ottawa on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, a game originally scheduled for Friday.
The Oilers will play at Calgary on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, a contest originally scheduled for May 7.
The league also announced the Buffalo Sabres' home game against the Boston Bruins on April 20 will start at 6:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. ET.
--Field Level Media
