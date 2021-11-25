The NHL issued $5,000 fines Thursday to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev for their actions Wednesday night.

Domi received two minor penalties for roughing early in the third period of Winnipeg's 3-0 loss to Columbus.

Morrissey was penalized for slashing after the Blue Jackets scored a late empty-net goal.

Zaitsev was fined for slashing San Jose forward Timo Meier in a 6-3 loss to the Sharks, but he was not penalized.

--Field Level Media

