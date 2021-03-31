The NHL fined Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid $5,000 on Wednesday for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
The incident occurred with 2:34 remaining in the first period of Edmonton's 4-0 loss at Montreal on Tuesday night.
Kotkaniemi, who scored the Canadiens' first goal, had just passed the puck when McDavid delivered a high hit with his right elbow. The 24-year-old center received a two-minute roughing penalty.
McDavid leads the NHL in points (63) and assists (42). He also leads the Oilers with 21 goals in 37 games this season.
--Field Level Media
