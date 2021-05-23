The NHL fined Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber $5,000 on Sunday for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds.

It is the maximum allowable fine under the current collective bargaining agreement.

The play in question occurred midway through the second period in Toronto's 5-1 home win Saturday night in Game 2 of the first-round series. The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 set for Monday night in Montreal.

Weber was not penalized for hitting Simmonds from behind on that play, but later picked up a two-minute penalty for cross-checking Pierre Engvall at the 7:26 mark of the third period as well as a 10-minute game misconduct with 20 seconds left in the game.

The Canadiens' star defenseman returned to the lineup in Game 1 after being sidelined since April 28 with an injury to his left thumb.

Weber, 35, tallied 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 48 games in the regular season, his fifth season with Montreal and 16th in the NHL.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.