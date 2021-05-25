Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh and forward Pat Maroon are a bit lighter in the wallet following their actions in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday that McDonagh received a $5,000 fine for a cross-check on Panthers forward Mason Marchment during the first period. The league also announced Maroon was docked $3,879.31 for unsportsmanlike conduct late in the third period of Florida's 4-1 win.

Both fines are the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

McDonagh was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing at 7:18 of the first period. Maroon was handed a 10-minute misconduct and a two-minute minor for his cross-check to Noel Acciari with 11 seconds left in the third period.

Tampa Bay holds a 3-2 edge in the series. Game 6 is Wednesday night in Tampa, Fla.

--Field Level Media

