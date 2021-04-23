The NHL fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton $3,017 on Friday for interference in Thursday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets.
With 7:29 left in the third period of Toronto's 5-3 win, Thornton upended Mathieu Perrault while the Jets forward was well away from the puck.
Thornton, 41, was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference on the play.
Thornton had an assist in that game and has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 35 games this season for Toronto.
The 23-year veteran has 1,522 points (423 goals, 1,099 assists) and 1,256 penalty minutes in 1,671 games with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks and Leafs.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.