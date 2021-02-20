The NHL made a quick line change in regard to two games on its Sunday schedule.
The league on Saturday changed the start time to the outdoor game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins from 2 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET. The game, which will be held in Stateline, Nevada, will be televised on NBCSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
The NHL said in a statement that the reason for the change "is in the interest of Player Safety due to Sunday's forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonable warm temperatures."
The New Jersey Devils will play the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game initially was scheduled for 7 p.m.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.