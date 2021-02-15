The NHL advised the Philadelphia Flyers against holding a practice session on Monday, multiple media outlets reported.
The Flyers have seen their past four games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Per The Athletic, the Flyers plan to hold a practice session on Tuesday.
Philadelphia had seven players on the league's COVID-19 protocol list as of Sunday. They were captain Claude Giroux, fellow forwards Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom, Scott Laughton, Jakub Voracek and Morgan Frost as well as defenseman Justin Braun.
Per the league's protocols, it is unknown whether any of the seven players affected have tested positive for the virus or if they have been sidelined because of close contacts.
The Flyers (8-3-2, 18 points) are scheduled to return to game action on Thursday against the visiting New York Rangers. Philadelphia's next game after that is the Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday against the Boston Bruins at Stateline, Nev.
--Field Level Media
