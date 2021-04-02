The Winnipeg Jets will host the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7 p.m. ET, a game originally scheduled for May 7.
The NHL announced the schedule change Friday after the Jets had two home games (Sunday and Tuesday) against Vancouver postponed due to the Canucks' COVID-19 issues.
