The NFL Players Association decided to cancel the 2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January because of COVID-19 concerns.
The NFLPA issued the announcement Friday nearly two months before the event originally scheduled for Jan. 23, 2021. It was to be the 10th year of the event.
"In making this decision, we consulted with our personnel, medical, game operations and internal staff while doing our due diligence to review all potential options within the parameters of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the union said in a statement. "Ultimately, we determined that we would be unable to provide our participants with the world-class, week-long experience that is the hallmark of our game."
Instead of the week-long, in-person event, normally attended by head coaches, general managers, player personnel executives and scouts from all 32 NFL teams, the NFLPA will hold a "virtual experience" for potential draft prospects as well as league club and broadcast stakeholders.
The rosters have normally been coached by former NFL head coaches, including Dick Vermeil, Mike Holmgren, Tom Flores and Mike Martz among others.
The Senior Bowl, considered the most established of bowl games showcasing NFL Draft prospects, is currently still scheduled for Jan. 23, 2021.
--Field Level Media
