The New Orleans Saints are bringing back wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on a two-year contract, multiple outlets reported Monday.
The base deal is worth $6 million -- $2 million guaranteed -- and up to $10.5 million with incentives, per the reports.
Smith, 26, caught 32 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games (six starts) in 2021. He has 17 career TDs in 51 games (29 starts) for the Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft.
--The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Will Hernandez to a one-year deal. The team didn't release contract details.
Hernandez, 26, played in 62 career games (56 starts) for the New York Giants, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft.
Hernandez is expected to fill the Cardinals' opening at right guard in 2022.
--The Giants signed former Cardinals guard Max Garcia.
Terms were not released by the team.
Garcia, 30, played the past three seasons in Arizona. He has played in 93 games (52 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2015-18) and Cardinals. Garcia has played every interior position but mostly left guard (39 starts).
He was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft by the Broncos.
--Guard Ike Boettger is returning to Buffalo on a one-year deal with the Bills.
Boettger signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2018. Since then, he's appeared in 33 games (17 starts) with Buffalo.
Ten of those starts came last season at left guard before he sustained an Achilles injury against the New England Patriots in Week 16. He had surgery in late December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.