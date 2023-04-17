Free agent offensive lineman Matt Feiler signed with the Buccaneers after being released by the Chargers last season.
Feiler made 33 total starts in two seasons with Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old was undrafted in 2014 and signed with the Houston Texans before spending four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He has 73 career starts in 78 games and could slide into the guard spot Tampa left vacant after trading Shaq Mason to the Texans in March.
--Offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge signed with the Atlanta Falcons after four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
Greenidge was undrafted in 2019 and spent the season on the inactive list. He played in 15 games in 2020 but was placed on injured reserve out of training camp each of the past two seasons.
Greenidge, 25, can play guard and tackle. With the top two tackle spots likely covered in Atlanta, the 335-pounder could be in play as a guard or swing tackle with the Falcons.
--Field Level Media
