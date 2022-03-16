The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams to a three-year, $39 million deal, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The contract includes $18 million guaranteed for Williams, a Jacksonville native who celebrated his 29th birthday Tuesday.
Williams started 13 of his 14 regular season games and all four postseason games for the Super Bowl LVI champion Rams last season.
Undrafted out of UAB in 2018, Williams has 130 tackles, 27 passes defensed and six interceptions in 43 games (26 starts) with Baltimore (2018) and the Rams. Los Angeles acquired him off waivers from the Ravens in October 2018.
--The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing defensive end Carl Nassib, ESPN reported.
The move will be designated as a post June 1 release, saving the Raiders $8 million against the salary cap, but he is free to sign with another team now.
Nassib, 28, had 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in 13 games last season. He has 22 sacks, 164 tackles and four forced fumbles in 86 games (37 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-19) and Raiders.
--The Washington Commanders will part ways with defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis after six seasons, multiple outlets reported.
Washington was unable to find a trade partner for the 28-year-old veteran, whose release will save $6.8 million against the cap.
A fifth-round pick in 2016, Ioannidis played in 16 games (six starts) last season and 73 games (40 starts) overall. He tallied 175 tackles, 59 quarterback hits, 24.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
