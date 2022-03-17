The Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Cole Beasley on Thursday after three seasons.
The Bills had granted Beasley permission to seek a trade earlier this month. He was entering the final season of a four-year, $29 million deal signed in 2019.
His release saves Buffalo $6.1 million against the salary cap, per Spotrac.
Beasley, 32, caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown in 16 games (eight starts) in 2021. He has 550 receptions for 5,709 yards and 34 scores in 149 games (50 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-18) and Bills.
-- Tight end C.J. Uzomah signed a multi-year contract with the New York Jets.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Jets.
Uzomah, 29, recorded career-high totals in receptions (49), receiving yards (493) and touchdowns (five) in 16 games last season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
He has 163 receptions for 1,591 yards and 13 TDs in 79 career games since being selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
-- Cornerback Casey Hayward has reached an agreement on a two-year, $11 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network reported.
Hayward, 32, had 46 tackles and an interception while starting all 17 games last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Hayward has 431 tackles and 24 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, in 146 career games with the Green Bay Packers, San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Raiders.
