The NFL announced Wednesday it will release the 2021 regular-season schedule on May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
For the first time, NFL teams will play a 17-game slate, with the additional game being approved by an owners' vote last month. The 17th game will pit teams against interconference opponents that finished in the same place in their respective divisions. The AFC teams will play host for these games in 2021.
Among these matchups: the Green Bay Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams playing the Baltimore Ravens.
Other notable games in 2021 include Tom Brady's return to New England as an opponent when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Patriots, and the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the New York Jets in a game that will pit the No. 1 and No. 2 overall draft picks against one another.
The schedule release will also reveal which teams will play in prime time on opening night, with Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay expected to be the host.
--Field Level Media
