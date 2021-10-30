The NFL suspended Carolina Panthers practice squad defensive end Frank Herron two games without pay Saturday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He will be eligible to return on Nov. 8, the day after Carolina's Week 9 game against New England.

Herron, 27, has not appeared in a regular season game this year. He signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Panthers in May.

Undrafted out of LSU in 2018, Herron appeared in seven games with the Detroit Lions during the 2019-20 seasons and recorded 11 tackles.

