The NFL on Thursday suspended Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jashon Cornell for the first three games of the 2021 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
A seventh-round pick out of Ohio State in 2020, Cornell missed his entire rookie season due a torn Achilles tendon.
Cornell revealed the suspension on Twitter.
"I was informed today by the NFL that I would have to miss the first 3 games of the season. Last year after losing a dear friend of mine I made a mistake that was out of my character. I have owned it and worked on learning from it," he posted.
"Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man. With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap."
Cornell suffered his Achilles injury during a preseason practice last August.
He played in 46 games (15) starts with the Buckeyes from 2016-19, registering seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.
