Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice was suspended for the first six games of the NFL season Friday, stemming from his domestic violence arrest last year.
Guice, currently a free agent, was arrested Aug. 7, 2020 on one count of felony strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. Prosecutors later dropped the felony charge, and the other charges were dismissed in June when Guice and his accuser reached a settlement.
A 2018 second-round draft pick by Washington, the team released him hours after his arrest.
Two women have also accused Guice of sexual assault while he was a student at LSU, among other allegations of sexual misconduct.
Following an investigation, LSU announced in April it was wiping out Guice's records from the football program and was banning him from future involvement with the school.
Guice only appeared in five games for Washington due to multiple injuries, including an ACL tear suffered during a preseason game that wiped out his rookie year.
--Field Level Media
