Buffalo starting quarterback Josh Allen passed for 194 and two touchdowns in his preseason debut to lead the Bills to a 19-0 victory over the visiting Green Bay Packers.
The Bills finished the preseason 3-0.
Allen finished 20-for-26 passing in three series before giving way to Jake Fromm and Davis Webb in the second half.
Gabriel Davis, off the reserve/COVID-19 list, caught five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Cole Beasley, also just off the COVID list, caught four passes for 52 yards.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned from a shoulder injury to finish 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception. The Packers finished the preseason 0-3, resting most of their starters.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.