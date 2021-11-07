Matthew Wright kicked three field goals Sunday, and the host Jacksonville Jaguars stifled the Buffalo Bills’ top-ranked scoring offense to produce a 9-6 upset.
Wright’s 21-yarder with 12:10 left in the game snapped a 6-6 tie, and the Jacksonville defense did the rest. The Jaguars sacked Josh Allen four times, including Dawuane Smoot’s 9-yard sack with 1:11 left that took Buffalo out of field-goal range.
Allen’s 4th-and-16 pass for Stefon Diggs with 1:02 remaining fell short, and Jacksonville (2-6) ran out the clock for the biggest win of Urban Meyer’s first season as the Jags’ head coach.
Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards and tossed two interceptions. He wasn’t even the best player on the field with his name. Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen was a force all day with eight tackles, a sack, an interception and a pass defensed.
The Bills (5-3) outgained Jacksonville 301-218 but hurt themselves all day. They were flagged 12 times for 118 yards, drawing five 15-yard penalties.
Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed part of the second quarter with an ankle injury but still hit 15 of 26 passes for 118 yards for the Jaguars.
Chiefs 13, Packers 7: Patrick Mahomes overcame a rocky performance, passing for just 166 yards and one touchdown, but Kansas City still edged Green Bay.
The loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he tested positive for COVID-19 proved costly for the Packers (7-2), who lacked offensive consistency and had their seven-game winning streak snapped.
Packers QB Jordan Love, making his first NFL start, often got saddled with poor field position as the Chiefs (5-4) overcame their offensive ineffectiveness with well-placed punts by Tommy Townsend.
Patriots 24, Panthers 6: New England did much of its good work on defense against Carolina, with J.C. Jackson scoring on an 88-yard interception return.
Mac Jones threw for a touchdown for the Patriots (5-4). He was 12-for-18 passing for 139 yards, with one interception.
Ravens 34, Vikings 31 (OT): Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining in overtime and Baltimore defeated Minnesota.
Devonta Freeman helped set up the game-winner with a 19-yard run to the Vikings 39 and Le’Veon Bell later ran 12 yards to the 19.
Chargers 27, Eagles 24: Dustin Hopkins made a 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to give Los Angeles a win over the Philadelphia.
Hopkins’ game-winner completed a 15-play, 64-yard drive. Justin Herbert threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for Los Angeles’ other touchdown. Keenan Allen caught 12 passes for 104 yards while Austin Ekeler rushed for 59 yards and also caught three passes for the Chargers (5-3).
Cardinals 31, 49ers 17: James Conner ran for 96 yards and two scores and had five receptions for 77 yards and another touchdown, and Arizona beat San Francisco.
Browns 41, Bengals 16: Nick Chubb rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries and Cleveland blasted Cincinnati.
Broncos 30, Cowboys 16: Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and rushed for another to lift Denver to a victory over Dallas.
Dolphins 17, Texans 9: Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who hadn’t won a game since 2019, helped Miami snap a seven-game losing streak with a victory over Houston.
Giants 23, Raiders 16: Without Saquon Barkley, New York leaned on running back Devontae Booker and a stingy defense to grind out a victory against Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.