The NFL moved a pair of Week 15 games that could have playoff implications from Sunday to Saturday.
Now, on Dec. 19, the Buffalo Bills and host Denver Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be followed by the Green Bay Packers versus the visiting Carolina Panthers at 8:15 p.m.
NFL Network will televise the doubleheader.
The league had identified five games scheduled for Dec. 20 to potentially move to Saturday before choosing these matchups.
The Bills and Packers, both 7-3, currently sit atop their divisions. The Broncos (4-6) and Panthers (4-7) have not been eliminated from playoff contention.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.