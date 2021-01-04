NFL referee Clay Martin has been released from the hospital after a bout with COVID-19, KJRH Tulsa reported Monday night.
Martin, 45, was originally pulled from officiating the Pittsburgh-Cincinnati game on Dec. 21 and was reportedly asymptomatic. But he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Dec. 31.
Martin told KJRH that he's "very thankful" to be home.
Adrian Hill replaced Martin on Sunday, the third game Martin has missed.
Martin has been an NFL official since 2015, serving the past three seasons as referee.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.