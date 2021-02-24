Scouts can roll into Alabama to check out the sterling Crimson Tide draft class on March 23.
With the NFL Scouting Combine shuttered this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects entered in the 2021 NFL Draft expect heightened scrutiny at pro day workouts held on their college campuses.
Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence moved up his own workout this month at the suggestion of new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The Clemson quarterback underwent left shoulder surgery and the early pro day cleared his schedule for recovery.
Clemson's pro day will be held on March 11.
The national champion Crimson Tide could challenge the draft record of six first-round picks that was set by Miami (Fla.) in 2004. Alabama's list of prized prospects includes wide receive DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive lineman LaBryan Ray.
Smith won the Heisman Trophy and scorched Ohio State in the first half of the CFP national championship game before exiting in the third quarter with a hand injury.
He attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., but did not make himself available for workouts or official measurements.
Smith is widely viewed as an expected top-10 pick.
Quarterback Mac Jones is another draft-eligible option from Alabama and some pundits have the him projected to be selected in the first round.
Jones will be competing for attention with the likes of North Dakota State's Trey Lance (whose pro day is scheduled for March 12), BYU's Zach Wilson (March 26) and Ohio State's Justin Fields (March 30).
Below is a list of known pro days released by the NFL on Wednesday:
March 5
Kansas
March 9
Kansas State
Northwestern
Wisconsin-Whitewater
March 10
Arkansas
Marshall
Maryland
Wisconsin
March 11
Clemson
Nevada
Texas
March 12
Arkansas State
North Dakota State
Oklahoma
March 15
Army
Kent State
Middle Tennessee State
Vanderbilt
March 16
Georgia Tech
Temple
March 17
Arizona
Georgia
Illinois
Pittsburgh
San Jose State
March 18
Auburn
Buffalo
Central Arkansas
Louisiana Tech
Louisiana-Monroe
Stanford
Troy
West Virginia
March 19
Memphis
Ohio
TCU
March 22
Air Force
Bowling Green
Colorado State
Florida State
Iowa
Missouri
Toledo
March 23
Alabama
Central Michigan
Iowa State
Nebraska
Purdue
March 24
Michigan State
Mississippi State
South Carolina
USC
Virginia
March 25
Georgia Southern
Massachusetts
Mississippi
North Texas
Penn State
San Diego State
SMU
Tennessee
Western Michigan
March 26
Boston College
BYU
Michigan
South Dakota State
Virginia Tech
March 29
Arizona State
Duke
Louisiana-Lafayette
Miami
Miami (Ohio)
North Carolina
Washington State
March 30
East Carolina
Florida Atlantic
Louisville
North Carolina State
Ohio State
Texas A&M
Tulane
Washington
March 31
Baylor
Boise State
Florida
Kentucky
LSU
Notre Dame
Wake Forest
April 1
Minnesota
North Carolina-Charlotte
Oklahoma State
Oregon State
South Florida
UCF
Western Kentucky
April 2
Indiana
Oregon
Tulsa
April 7
Texas Tech
April 9
Ball State
Houston
UAB
--Field Level Media
