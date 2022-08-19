New England quarterback Mac Jones completed half of his eight passes for 61 yards as the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 20-10 on Friday in a preseason game at Foxborough, Mass.
Jones connected with Nelson Agholor for 45 yards on the second play of the second quarter. The completion set up Ty Montgomery's 2-yard touchdown run that capped a 10-play, 81-yard drive. That was the last of the three series Jones played.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey paced the Patriots (1-1) with five catches for 71 yards.
Quarterback Matt Corral, a third-round draft pick of the Panthers (1-1), went 9 of 15 for 58 yards. Carolina's top two quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, did not play. The Panthers' lone touchdown came on a 50-yard interception return from Tae Hayes.
Packers 20, Saints 10
Jordan Love threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs in the second quarter as Green Bay earned a home win over New Orleans.
With Aaron Rodgers sitting out, Love completed 12 of 24 passes for 113 yards and the one score for the Packers (1-1). Green Bay got a 51-yard scoring run from Danny Etling.
The Saints (0-2) did not use quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, leaving Ian Book to play the whole game. Book matched Love's 113 yards by going 16-for-28 with one touchdown and one interception.
