Tandem "Monday Night Football" games are scheduled for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

The league is taking the long road to announce select games this season before releasing the full 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night.

Unlike the recent trend of back-to-back Monday games for Week 1, the NFL will overlap its primetime Monday offerings Week 2 this season.

The first game on Sept. 19 is the Tennessee Titans visiting the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET, an ESPN broadcast of a rematch of a 34-31 shootout in Week 6 last season.

In the second game, the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings, an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff airing on ABC.

--Field Level Media

