BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Walton Penner Ownership Group is officially in charge of the Broncos.
During a brief NFL owners’ meeting in Minnesota on Tuesday, the league voted to approve the world-record sports franchise price of $4.65 billion to the group led by Rob Walton, Greg Penner and Carrie Walton-Penner.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the vote was unanimous.
“We’re just so excited to officially become a part of the Broncos. big, big day for us,” Rob Walton said during a brief press conference.
The sale ends the Bowlen family’s ownership tenure after 38 years.
The Broncos were put on the market Feb. 1 and the Walton Penner Ownership Group reached a sale agreement on June 8. Their proposal was approved by the NFL’s Finance Committee on July 27.
“This is an incredible day for our family,” Walton-Penner said.
Penner called owning the Broncos a, “responsibility and a privilege. The Broncos an iconic franchise that means a lot to Colorado and the whole Rocky Mountain region.”
The purchase laps the previous NFL record of $2.275 billion for the Carolina Panthers (David Tepper in 2018), $1.4 billion for the Buffalo Bills (Terry and Kim Pegula in 2014), $1.1 billion for the Miami Dolphins (Stephen Ross in 2008) and $1 billion for the Cleveland Browns (Jimmy Haslam in ’12). It exceeds the North American record of $2.4 billion that Steven Cohen paid for the New York Mets in ’20 and set a world record that was previously set by the Chelsea Football Club in May ($3 billion).
Rob Walton instantly becomes the NFL’s richest owner with an estimated net worth of $59.4 billion according to Bloomberg, behind only the Los Angeles Clippers’ Steve Ballmer ($92.1 billion) among North American sports owners.
The owners inherit a Broncos franchise that has failed to reach the playoffs for six consecutive years.
“Putting a winning team on the field is the No. 1 priority,” Rob Walton said.
The Broncos’ ownership group is led by Walton (77 years old), Penner (52) and Walton-Penner (51). The three known limited partners are Mellody Hobson (53), Condoleezza Rice (67) and Lewis Hamilton (37).
Hobson was listed on the initial news release in June, Rice was added last month and Hamilton was added last week.
Rob Walton is the oldest child of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton and his wife, Helen. He was born in Tulsa, Okla., and grew up in Bentonville and Newport, Ark. In a rare interview, he told Forbes in 2004 that he worked as a teenager in his father’s stores, “sweeping floors, laying tile, moving boxes; I also had paper routes.”
An all-state high school football player, he attended the College of Wooster in Ohio for two years before transferring to Arkansas. He moved on to Columbia Law School. Walton’s first job was with a Tulsa law firm that represented Walmart.
Walton joined the family business in 1970 and was named vice chairman in ’82. Two days after his father’s death in 1992, he was selected as chairman, a position he held until 2015. Penner succeeded his father-in-law.
Penner began his career at Goldman Sachs, specializing in corporate finance.
The sale proceeds will be split between late owner Pat Bowlen’s brother, John, and the seven Bowlen children — daughters Amie Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace from Pat’s marriage to Sally Parker, and Brittany, Annabel, Christiana, Johnny and Patrick from Pat’s marriage to Annabel Bowlen. John’s 22% stake will be worth $1.023 billion, leaving $518 million apiece for the seven kids before taxes.
In 1984, Pat Bowlen and his siblings bought Edgar Kaiser’s shares of the Broncos for $78 million. What followed was nearly four decades of sustained competitiveness, highlighted by three Super Bowl championships in seven appearances and 15 AFC West champions.
Ellis has overseen the day-to-day operations of the franchise since Pat Bowlen stepped down in July 2013 due to complications of Alzheimer’s. Ellis will leave his full-time post with the organization, but will assist in the transition.
Over the last five years, it steadily but clearly became apparent that ownership of the Broncos would not stay in the Bowlen family.
A major step came Dec. 30, 2019, when Ellis said unanimous sibling approval “may not be a requirement, but it’s going to be necessary,” for Brittany Bowlen to become the next controlling owner.
The sale will complete a years-long saga rife with disagreements and court filings. In June 2018, Bowlen Wallace announced her desire to succeed her father, but the trustees — Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and local attorney Mary Kelley — debunked her candidacy within hours. Brittany Bowlen went public with her goal of succeeding her father in October 2018. She rejoined the Broncos’ front office in December 2019 and was senior vice president of strategy until her departure earlier this summer.
In September 2019, Klemmer and Bowlen Wallace filed a petition seeking to invalidate the 2009 Patrick D. Bowlen Trust on the grounds they believed their father did not have the capacity to sign his estate-planning documents and also stated the trustees unduly influenced Pat.
A September 2020 trial date was pushed to July 2021 and ultimately dismissed at the request of Klemmer and Bowlen Wallace.
The last remaining hurdle for the Broncos to be put on the market was removed in January when Denver’s Second District Court ruled that late owner Edgar Kaiser’s right of first refusal provision was not transferrable. That cleared the decks for the Broncos to be put on the market.
