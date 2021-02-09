Zero players and one team personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 during the week leading up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association announced the results from Jan. 31-Feb. 6 on Tuesday.
A total of 2,459 tests were administered to 478 players and staff members, including 890 tests for 149 players and 1,569 tests for 329 personnel.
Throughout the testing period from Aug. 1 through Feb. 6, approximately 959,860 tests were administered. During that time, 262 players and 464 other personnel had confirmed positive cases.
