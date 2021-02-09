Zero players and one team personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 during the week leading up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association announced the results from Jan. 31-Feb. 6 on Tuesday.

A total of 2,459 tests were administered to 478 players and staff members, including 890 tests for 149 players and 1,569 tests for 329 personnel.

Throughout the testing period from Aug. 1 through Feb. 6, approximately 959,860 tests were administered. During that time, 262 players and 464 other personnel had confirmed positive cases.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.