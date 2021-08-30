The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed Monday that vaccinated players and team staff members will now undergo COVID testing once every seven days.

Previously, the NFL's vaccinated personnel had been required to take a COVID test once every 14 days. The testing now will take place each week on the three days following a game.

All unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily. Vaccinated players with vulnerable cohabitants can choose to be tested daily, as well.

As of last week, approximately 93 percent of NFL players and 99 percent of staff members were fully vaccinated. Those numbers are expected to change as NFL teams continue to trim their rosters with the start of the regular season approaching.

--Field Level Media

