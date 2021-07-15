NFL Network sportscaster Rich Eisen announced Thursday he is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Eisen, 52, said he received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in February.
"Double-vaxxed. COVID+. It's possible, folks," he posted on Instagram. "As someone sitting Day 4 in quarantine and fighting off symptoms, I can personally attest you still need to be careful and, most importantly, get vaccinated."
Eisen worked at ESPN from 1996-2003 before joining the NFL Network.
"So, be careful if you're vaccinated and, if you're not vaccinated, don't wait another second," Eisen wrote. "I know my comments might get messy, but life is truly too short. Stay safe and healthy everyone."
--Field Level Media
