The NFL on Thursday pushed the Jan. 2 game between current NFC division leaders Dallas and Arizona to a later kickoff.

The Cowboys will now play the Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, at 4:25 p.m. ET instead of 1 p.m. ET.

The Week 17 contest will be televised on FOX and will likely be the network's national game of the week.

The only other change to the Week 17 schedule involved the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Colts in Indianapolis. The contest is still scheduled for 1 p.m. ET but will now be televised on FOX.

--Field Level Media

