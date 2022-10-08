Nathaniel Hackett's honeymoon phase in Denver lasted all of one regular season game, when he came under intense scrutiny for a questionable decision at the end of the Broncos' loss in Seattle.
The criticism has continued to build during the team's 2-3 start in which the offense has struggled mightily under new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson while Hackett has come under fire for his game management and play-calling.
The crescendo reached a new high following Denver's 12-9 overtime loss at home to Indianapolis on Thursday night.
Hackett was installed as the 1-2 favorite the next day by SportsBetting.ag to be the first NFL coach fired this season. The odds have since lengthened a bit, but only because there is another coach whose team has stumbled out of the gate with a new quarterback.
Hackett and Carolina's Matt Rhule are now co-favorites at +100 at the sportsbook, well ahead of the other 14 coaches being offered in the prop market.
First NFL Coach Fired Odds
Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos: +100
Matt Rhule, Panthers: +100
Frank Reich, Colts: +1000
Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals: +1400
Ron Rivera, Commanders: +1600
Dan Campbell, Lions: +2000
Josh McDaniels, Raiders: +2200
Dennis Allen, Saints: +2800
Lovie Smith, Texans: +4000
Mike Tomlin, Steelers: +4000
Kevin Stefanski, Browns: +5500
Mike Vrabel, Titans: +4000
Matt Eberflus, Bears: +5000
Mike McCarthy, Cowboys: +5000
Robert Saleh, Jets: +5500
Pete Carroll, Seahawks: +6600
Hackett had been 6-1 at SportsBetting.ag before Thursday's loss, but the Broncos do have four extra days of rest before their Week 6 game at the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."
"We've been working really hard," Hackett said Friday. "We've had a unique schedule with different -- whether it be short weeks, long weeks and things of that nature. For us, we have to take a breath a little bit to get re-energized.
"We're going to work and we're going to do what we have to do to be able to put the guys in the right position and find the right things to get these guys going. Put them in better positions to be open and better positions in the run game.
"We're here for the long haul this season. There's a lot left and a lot of room for improvement. That's what we're going to be focusing on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.