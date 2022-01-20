The NFL on Thursday confirmed the home and away matchups for the 2022 regular season for all 32 teams.
For the second season, teams will play a 17th game -- an interconference matchup based on the final 2021 standings. Notable matchups created from this rule include the Tennessee Titans vs. the Green Bay Packers (the two No. 1 seeds in this year's postseason) and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a rematch of Super Bowl LV.
The NFC teams will host the 17th game in 2022 after the AFC hosted in 2021, the first year the extra game was in play. This means that all NFC teams will have nine home games next season.
Specific game dates for the 2022 regular-season schedule will be revealed at a later time.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Titans
Away: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Chiefs, Rams
Miami Dolphins
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Packers, Texans, Vikings, Steelers
Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Chargers, 49ers
New England Patriots
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Colts
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Raiders, Steelers, Cardinals
New York Jets
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Jaguars
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Browns, Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Seahawks
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Giants
Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Chiefs, Dolphins
Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Titans, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Cleveland Browns
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Chargers, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Texans, Dolphins, WFT
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles
AFC South
Houston Texans
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, WFT
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants, Bears
Indianapolis Colts
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Steelers, WFT
Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Patriots, Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Giants
Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Jets, Eagles, WFT, Lions
Tennessee Titans
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bengals, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Giants
Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, WFT, Packers
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Jets, 49ers
Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans, Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans
Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Cardinals, Bengals, Texans, Colts, 49ers, Buccaneers
Las Vegas Raiders
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Patriots, 49ers
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Rams, Steelers, Seahawks, Titans, Saints
Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Colts, 49ers, Falcons
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Home: Giants, Eagles, WFT, Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts, Buccaneers, Bengals
Away: Giants, Eagles, WFT, Packers, Jaguars, Rams, Vikings, Titans
New York Giants
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, WFT, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts, Ravens
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, WFT, Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, Seahawks, Titans
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Cowboys, Giants, WFT, Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, Saints, Titans, Steelers
Away: Cowboys, Giants, WFT, Cardinals, Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts
Washington Football Team
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Falcons, Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, Titans, Browns
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts, 49ers
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, WFT, 49ers, Texans
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, Jets
Detroit Lions
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Seahawks, WFT, Jaguars
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Panthers, Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, Jets
Green Bay Packers
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Rams, Titans
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Buccaneers, WFT
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Colts
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Eagles, WFT
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Bears, Browns, Steelers, 49ers, Chargers
Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks, WFT
Carolina Panthers
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Browns, Lions, Steelers, 49ers, Broncos
Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Giants, Seahawks
New Orleans Saints
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Vikings, Seahawks, Raiders
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Chiefs
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, Browns, Cowboys, Steelers, 49ers
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Eagles, Buccaneers, Patriots
Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Vikings
Los Angeles Rams
Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Bills
Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, WFT, Dolphins
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Raiders
Seattle Seahawks
Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Jets
Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers
--Field Level Media
