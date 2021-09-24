The NFL is extending wild-card weekend to three days.

The league plans for two games on Saturday, Jan. 15 (4:35 p.m., 8:15 p.m. ET) and three others the following day (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 8:15 p.m. ET) and the final one will be played on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

The NFL playoffs expanded last season for the first time since 1990.

CBS and NBC will broadcast two wild-card games while FOX and ESPN/ABC will each have one. The Monday night broadcast partner has yet to be determined.

The AFC and NFC wild-card games feature the No. 2 seed hosting the No. 7 seed, the third seed hosting the sixth seed and No. 4 seed hosting the No. 5 seed.

