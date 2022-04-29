The 2022 NFL Draft is 32 picks old, but another 230 lie ahead across Friday and Saturday.
The draft resumes in Las Vegas on Friday at 7 p.m. ET with the start of the second round, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the 33rd overall pick after a trade Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's our overview of the best prospects who still remain on the board with Day 1 in the rearview mirror.
1. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
One of the most well-rounded players left in the draft, Muma is a do-it-all defender who has the athleticism to play in space and the physicality to take on blockers.
2. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
The top tight end in the class, McBride's lack of elite receiving upside kept him out of Day 1, but he should hear his name called early on Day 2.
3. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
A gunslinger with all-world tools but an extreme lack of polish. Willis makes a lot of sense as a developmental pick in the early second.
4. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Workhorse backs don't come around often, but Walker has the traits to be one. He is a savvy runner who can make defenders miss and create his own yardage.
5. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
A blazing fast 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine matched the on-field showings from the uber-athletic Harris. His potential is sky high.
6. Drake Jackson, OLB, Southern California
Jackson is long and limber with the flexibility to slip past blocks. He could contribute immediately as a rookie pass-rusher.
7. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Looming injury questions may be the root of Booth's fall out of the first round. If he returns fully healthy, he could make teams regret passing on him.
8. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Gordon is a natural mover with great agility and body control for the position. His upside will likely draw a premium pick on Day 2.
9. Jaquan Brisker, SS, Penn State
Big, fast, and physical. Brisker isn't an elite matchup piece, but he has the traits to be a long-term starter and mean run defender.
10. Logan Hall, DT, Houston
Tweeners who aren't clear-cut defensive tackles scare some NFL teams, but Hall's body control and refined pass-rush package are likely to get a bite.
11. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
12. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
13. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
14. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
15. Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
16. Nick Cross, FS, Maryland
17. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
18. David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan
19. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
20. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
21. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
22. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
23. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
24. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
25. DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M
26. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
27. Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma
28. Jalen Pitre, SS, Baylor
29. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
30. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
--By Mark Jarvis, Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.