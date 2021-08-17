Tim Tebow's comeback bid with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended when NFL teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 85 on Tuesday.
Tebow was released along with four others in Jacksonville -- wide receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones, defensive tackle Daniel Ross and cornerback DJ Daniel -- after attempting to return from a brief minor-league baseball career with the New York Mets.
First-year Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was allowing Tebow, a Heisman and national title winner at Florida under Meyer's watch, to attempt a move to tight end.
--Running back Lamar Miller was released by the Washington Football Team.
Miller has played in only one regular-season game since 2018 due to injuries and was one of six running backs in training camp with Washington.
Another longtime NFL back, Alfred Morris, was released by the New York Giants.
--Field Level Media
