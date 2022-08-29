wire NFL cuts roundup: Titans to release P Brett Kern Field Level Media Aug 29, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tennessee Titans have informed longtime punter Brett Kern that he will be released, ESPN reported Monday.Kern, 36, has punted for the Titans since 2009 and is a three-time Pro Bowler (2017, 2018, 2019). He was also first-team All-Pro in 2019. Kern averaged 44.8 yards per punt last season.Undrafted free agent Ryan Stonehouse has apparently won the job for the Titans, per the report.Stonehouse, 23, averaged 50.2 yards per punt during the preseason while Kern averaged 49.6 yards.NFL teams are required to reach the regular-season roster limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.Below is a rundown of team transactions: Buffalo Bills: Cut offensive linemen Jacob Capra and Tanner Owen, wide receiver Neil Pau'u, defensive end Daniel Joseph, and defensive backs Jordan Miller and Josh Thomas.Chicago Bears: Waived wide receiver Kevin Shaa, center Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.Cleveland Browns: Placed defensive end Chris Odom (knee) on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, defensive tackle Glen Logan, safety Jovante Moffatt, offensive tackle Ben Petrula and defensive end Curtis Weaver. Terminated wide receiver Javon Wims' contract.New York Giants: Waived offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Eric Smith, defensive backs Yusuf Corker and Olaijah Griffin, kicker Ryan Santoso, and wide receivers Keelan Doss and Travis Toivonen.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Fire battled at Cobb courthouse Marietta looks to principal's fate next week Cobb International Festival returns after two year hiatus due to COVID-19 Gangs, local aid, public trust top new GBI head’s priorities Struck by car, Kennesaw Mountain High School student sustains life-threatening injuries
