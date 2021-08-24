The Indianapolis Colts cut kicker Eddy Pineiro on Tuesday, handing the starting job to incumbent and second-year player Rodrigo Blankenship.
The Colts signed Pineiro, 25, in May to compete for the job. He did not miss a kick during the preseason.
Blankenship, 24, converted 86.5 percent of his field goal attempts last season as a rookie and 95.6 percent of his extra point tries.
Pineiro last kicked for the Chicago Bears during the 2019 season, making 82.1 percent of his field goal tries and converting 27 of 29 extra point attempts.
--Field Level Media
