Newcastle United can boost their UEFA Champions League hopes and deepen Everton's relegation worries when they visit Goodison Park on Thursday evening.
And former Everton winger Anthony Gordon could be the one to turn the knife for the Magpies.
Newcastle (16-4-11, 59 points) will enter Thursday in third place in the table -- above Manchester United on goal differential -- with a five-point cushion in terms of the four UCL places following a 6-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Aleksander Isak scored twice to finish an incredible barrage of five goals in the first 21 minutes. That brings his total to 10 for the season and seven in his last seven appearances after nagging injuries limited his action in the first half of the season.
But while Isak has emerged as the new danger man, it's Gordon who may draw the focus of the home fans after his contentious exit from Everton during the winter transfer window.
After a much-reported summer move to Chelsea did not pan out, media reports indicated Gordon had asked for the winter exit. Gordon's three goals before his transfer are still the third-most by an Everton player this campaign.
He has yet to score for the Magpies and has made seven of his nine Newcastle appearances as a sub.
"I can only really comment on the player I've seen and he's been very good," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. "He's trained very well and he's passionate, wants to achieve and wants to do well in his career. He's in a good place and he's looking forward to the game."
Everton (6-16-10, 28 points) will enter in 18th place at best, with the results that improved initially under Sean Dyche regressing to the mean in recent weeks.
The Toffees only have three points -- all from draws -- in their last five league fixtures, but they can still go back above Leicester and Leeds United and out of the relegation zone with a victory.
And there remains plenty of apparent fight in Dyche's squad, who have earned two of their recent draws despite playing a portion down a man.
That includes Saturday's 0-0 result at Crystal Palace, in which the Toffees looked more likely to score until Mason Holgate received his second yellow in the 80th minute.
Abdoulaye Doucoure is eligible to play again after his three-match suspension for striking at Harry Kane in a 1-1 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur.
Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray lead Everton with four goals each, and Gray has already been through a successful battle against relegation with this team last season.
"We need to feed off the atmosphere and make it a tough game for Newcastle," Gray said. "We know how important a win could be and we're desperate to get one."
--Field Level Media
