Former New Mexico State linebacker Devin Richardson is transferring to Texas, 247Sports reported Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound Richardson had 69 tackles and two sacks in 10 starts as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

The Aggies' 2020 season was postponed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Richardson played in one game, registering eight tackles against Tarleton State on Feb. 21.

He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018 out of Klein, Texas, and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

--Field Level Media

