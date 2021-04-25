Former New Mexico State linebacker Devin Richardson is transferring to Texas, 247Sports reported Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 237-pound Richardson had 69 tackles and two sacks in 10 starts as a redshirt freshman in 2019.
The Aggies' 2020 season was postponed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Richardson played in one game, registering eight tackles against Tarleton State on Feb. 21.
He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018 out of Klein, Texas, and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
--Field Level Media
