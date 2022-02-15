The first game involving a ranked Wyoming team since 2015 ended with a 75-66 loss for the No. 22 Cowboys against a New Mexico team led by Jaelen House's 34 points on Tuesday at Albuquerque, N.M.
It was the first win by New Mexico over a ranked opponent since Jan. 5, 2019, when the Lobos defeated No. 6 Nevada 85-58 in Albuquerque.
House, a transfer from Arizona State, scored 14 of New Mexico's last 17 points of the game since 5:24 was remaining.
His 30th point came on a drive to the basket that gave New Mexico a 68-63 lead with 1:25 left.
Graham Ike, who finished with 26 points to lead Wyoming, cut the lead to 68-65 on a layup with 1:11 left.
Jay Allen-Tovar responded with a 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining. He finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
After Drake Jeffries missed a 3-pointer for Wyoming, House was fouled and he made both free throws to give New Mexico a 73-65 lead.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. contributed 18 points for the Lobos (11-14, 3-8 Mountain West).
Wyoming (21-4, 10-2) had only one other double-figure scorer aside from Ike -- Jeremiah Oden with 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.
The game was competitive from the start with neither team leading by more than six points in the first half.
Wyoming took a 33-30 at halftime behind 10 points from Oden, including 3-of-3 shooting from the field, with a 3-pointer, and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.
House had 12 points in the half to lead the Lobos. House, Mashburn (10 points) and Allen-Tovar (seven) scored 29 of New Mexico's 30 points at halftime.
After a dunk by Ike with 15:30 remaining gave Wyoming a 41-34 lead, New Mexico went on an 11-2 run.
House had five points, including a 3-pointer, and Mashburn scored four points in the rally that gave the Lobos a 45-43 lead with 10:50 left.
New Mexico's 9-2 run, that included House's fourth 3-pointer of the game, put the Lobos ahead 58-51 with 6:09 remaining.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.