Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tyler Naquin (25) celebrates his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the dugout with teammates during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitchers Jacob deGrom (left) and Max Scherzer talk in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (right) and starting pitcher Taijuan Walker laugh in the dugout during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) watches from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitchers Jacob deGrom (left) and Max Scherzer sit in the dugout during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) watches from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts as he steps on first for the final out against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) reacts after allowing a solo home run to New York Mets left fielder Tyler Naquin (25) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tyler Naquin (25) celebrates his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the dugout with teammates during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tyler Naquin (25) watches his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) reacts during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows through on a two run home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a two run home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows through on a two run home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) follows through on an RBI single against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) celebrates his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) reacts after allowing back to back home runs to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (not pictured) during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) reacts after allowing back to back home runs to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (not pictured) during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) reacts during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his two run home run against the Atlanta Braves with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) watches his two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves observe a moment of silence for the memory of legendary baseball broadcaster Vin Scully before a game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tyler Naquin (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tyler Naquin (25) celebrates his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the dugout with teammates during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) reacts during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) follows through on an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tyler Naquin (25) celebrates his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the dugout with teammates during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Left fielder Tyler Naquin, playing his first game at Citi Field since being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, hit two of New York's four home runs and the Mets rolled to a 6-4 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
Naquin became the first player in franchise history to hit two runs in his home debut with the club. Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach also went deep to give the Mets their third four-homer game of the season.
The win extended the Mets' lead in the NL East to 4 1/2 games over the Braves.
Carlos Carrasco (12-4) pitched six innings and allowed three runs on four hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Carrasco's streak of scoreless innings ended at 23 1/3 innings when the Braves scored in the fifth.
Edwin Diaz pitched the last two innings, striking out three, for his 24th save.
The losing pitcher was Kyle Wright (13-5), who pitched six innings and allowed six runs on seven hits, two walks, four strikeouts and a career-high four home runs. The loss ended Wright's six-game winning streak and handed him his first setback since June 18.
The Mets scored a run in the first on a single by Alonso and a run in the second on Naquin's solo homer.
New York took a 5-0 run by scoring three times in the third when Alonso and Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers. Alonso slammed a long two-run shot to left, his 29th, and Vogelbach swatted his 14th on a long fly to right.
The Braves cut the lead to 5-3 in the fifth inning. Michael Harris II drove in a run with a two-out single and came home on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s two-run homer, his ninth, to straightaway center field. It was Acuna's first home run since July 8.
Naquin went the other way with a solo shot, his ninth, to left-center field to up the lead to 6-3.
The Braves added a run in the seventh against reliever Adam Ottavino on an RBI single by Harris.
