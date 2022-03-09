Quarterback Carson Wentz is on the move again, reportedly acquired by Washington in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for two third-round picks, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
The Commanders are set to take on all financial obligations to Wentz, who is due $28 million this season and has three total years left on his contract.
Without Wentz on the books, the Colts could have more than $80 million in salary cap space to start the 2022 league year.
Washington reportedly made an offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. Wilson instead will relocate to Denver in a deal with the Broncos that can't become official until March 16.
The same applies to the Colts sending Wentz to the Commanders at the start of the league year, marking a third team in three seasons for the former No. 2 overall pick who began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now a division foe of the Eagles, Wentz gives the Commanders a stable starter after a revolving door that has included Alex Smith, first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke.
Wentz went 9-8 with the Colts, including a loss in the regular-season finale at Jacksonville that took Indianapolis out of the playoffs. He passed for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard was non-committal about Wentz sticking around for 2022, even after they had a meeting during the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Ultimately, you've got to have a guy that you believe in and can win with," Ballard said.
Wentz, 29, was the second pick in the 2016 draft and performed at near MVP levels as a second-team All-Pro pick in 2017. But a knee injury kept him out of the playoffs that season and Wentz watched as Nick Foles guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII championship.
NFL Network reported the Colts could turn their attention to Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers. The Colts have had five different Week 1 starters each of the past five seasons, and are assured a sixth in 2022.
Wentz has played in 85 games with 20,374 career passing yards and 140 touchdown passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.