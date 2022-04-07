The Brooklyn Nets waived veteran forward James Johnson on Thursday.

Johnson, who joined the team as a free agent on Aug. 6, averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 62 games (10 starts) this season. He was inactive for the past two games.

Johnson, 35, owns career averages of 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 747 games (242 starts) with nine NBA franchises.

He entered the league as a first-round pick (16th overall) by the Chicago Bulls in 2009.

