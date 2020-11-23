The Brooklyn Nets signed free-agent forward Jeff Green to a contract, the team announced Monday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Nets, however ESPN reported that Green was expected to sign a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum.
The move reunites Green with former NBA MVP Kevin Durant. The two played with the then-Seattle SuperSonics in 2007 before the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Green to the Boston Celtics during the 2010-11 season.
Green, 34, averaged 9.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 48 games (two starts) last season with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.
He has averaged 13.0 points and 4.4 rebounds over 908 career games (545 starts) with Seattle/Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando, Cleveland, Washington, Houston and Utah.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.