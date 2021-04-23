The Brooklyn Nets signed free agent guard Mike James to a 10-day contract on Friday.
James played in the NBA for only the 2017-18 season, when he played 36 games with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
Now 30, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound James has played nine professional seasons (2012-21) in Croatia, Israel, Italy, Greece, Spain and Russia as well as the NBA.
James has career NBA averages of 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 19.1 minutes per game.
His past two seasons (2019-21) with CSKA Moscow in Russia comprised 41 games (23 starts) with averages of 17.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 27.5 minutes per game.
James played two college seasons (2010-12) at Lamar University, putting up 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
The Nets entered Friday's games at 39-20, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the Eastern Conference's top mark.
--Field Level Media
