The Brooklyn Nets announced the signing Monday of ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams to a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Wake Forest will suit up for the Nets and their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Terms were not disclosed.

Williams, 23, went undrafted last month after averaging 18.5 points on 50.7 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 35 starts for the Demon Deacons in 2021-22.

He played in junior college at Triton College in River Grove, Ill., from 2017-19 and at the University of Oklahoma (2019-21) before playing last season as a graduate transfer at Wake Forest.

Williams will join the Nets' Summer League team in Las Vegas.

--Field Level Media

