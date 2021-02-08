The Brooklyn Nets on Monday announced the signing of free agent forward Noah Vonleh to shore up their frontcourt depth.
Terms were not released.
Vonleh, 25, was waived by the Chicago Bulls in mid-December ahead of the start to the season. It's expected Vonleh will make his debut on Tuesday against Detroit.
The 6-foot-10 Vonleh has played in 335 career games (171 starts) across six NBA seasons with Charlotte (2014-15), Portland (2015-18), Chicago (2018), New York (2018-19), Minnesota (2019-20) and Denver (2020), recording averages of 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Vonleh's most productive season came in 2018-19 with the Knicks, as he registered career-best averages of 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
