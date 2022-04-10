The Brooklyn Nets signed two-way forward Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract on Sunday.

The team announced the contract but released no financial details. He will be eligible for the postseason.

The Nets selected the 6-foot-8 Edwards, who played at Pepperdine, with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft and signed him to a two-way contract.

He spent part of the season with the Long Island Nets of the G League but appeared in 47 games (22 starts) for Brooklyn.

The 21-year-old has averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game for Brooklyn.

--Field Level Media

